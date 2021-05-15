Comerica Bank Has $3.34 Million Holdings in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

Comerica Bank cut its stake in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,446 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,552 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Columbia Sportswear were worth $3,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 281,579 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $24,605,000 after buying an additional 6,553 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Sportswear by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,635 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $755,000 after buying an additional 2,288 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 1,581.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 578,732 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $50,569,000 after purchasing an additional 544,311 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in Columbia Sportswear during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 45.0% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,370 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. 40.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of COLM opened at $105.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.48, a PEG ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $108.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.13. Columbia Sportswear has a 52 week low of $59.49 and a 52 week high of $114.98.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The textile maker reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.51. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 4.97%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Columbia Sportswear will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Columbia Sportswear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.03%.

Columbia Sportswear declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 4th that allows the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the textile maker to purchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on COLM. TheStreet raised Columbia Sportswear from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Bank of America raised Columbia Sportswear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $108.00 to $128.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Columbia Sportswear from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Columbia Sportswear from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Pivotal Research raised their price target on Columbia Sportswear from $110.00 to $116.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Columbia Sportswear has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.75.

In other news, SVP Douglas H. Morse sold 6,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $707,292.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $351,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph P. Boyle sold 1,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.79, for a total value of $118,767.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,476,369 shares in the company, valued at $279,309,659.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 182,376 shares of company stock worth $18,558,957 over the last 90 days. 41.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Columbia Sportswear Profile

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used in various activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel.

