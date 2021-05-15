DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Reduces Stock Position in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale cut its holdings in shares of Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) by 89.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,800 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 60,700 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Continental Resources were worth $174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Continental Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Continental Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Continental Resources by 200.5% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,199 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Continental Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 403.6% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 7,151 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 5,731 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Continental Resources alerts:

Shares of CLR stock opened at $31.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.94. Continental Resources, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.09 and a 1 year high of $32.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a PE ratio of -36.60 and a beta of 3.37.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $922.45 million. Continental Resources had a negative return on equity of 2.05% and a negative net margin of 10.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Continental Resources, Inc. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This is a positive change from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Continental Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 19.56%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Continental Resources from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Truist boosted their price target on Continental Resources from $26.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. MKM Partners upgraded Continental Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Continental Resources from $26.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Continental Resources from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Continental Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.35.

In other news, CFO John D. Hart sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total value of $199,725.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Continental Resources Company Profile

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

Featured Story: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR).

Receive News & Ratings for Continental Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.