Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Stock Holdings Increased by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $1,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MPWR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 97.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,837,795 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $673,056,000 after acquiring an additional 905,612 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,314,697 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,312,630,000 after acquiring an additional 737,757 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the fourth quarter worth $147,100,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 108.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 572,481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $209,660,000 after purchasing an additional 298,238 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the fourth quarter worth $55,131,000. 93.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $336.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Truist lifted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $346.00 to $445.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Summit Insights upgraded Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $350.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Monolithic Power Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $381.90.

In related news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 1,437 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.82, for a total transaction of $448,085.34. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 153,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,741,512.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 6,723 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.82, for a total value of $2,096,365.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,011,650 shares in the company, valued at $315,452,703. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 130,359 shares of company stock valued at $45,457,784 in the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MPWR stock opened at $316.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.21, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.93. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $189.44 and a twelve month high of $406.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $360.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $352.25.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 17.95% and a net margin of 19.78%. The company had revenue of $254.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.43 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

