Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) Given a C$4.00 Price Target by Tudor Pickering & Holt Analysts

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) has been assigned a C$4.00 price target by investment analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 30.80% from the company’s previous close.

PEY has been the topic of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$4.00 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$3.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$6.00 to C$6.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development to C$6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$6.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$6.50.

Get Peyto Exploration & Development alerts:

Shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock opened at C$5.78 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.50. Peyto Exploration & Development has a 12-month low of C$1.63 and a 12-month high of C$6.57. The firm has a market capitalization of C$953.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.76. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$5.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$4.32.

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.34. The firm had revenue of C$116.02 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Peyto Exploration & Development will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Peyto Exploration & Development news, Senior Officer Kathy Turgeon sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.30, for a total value of C$62,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 120,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$759,239.95. Also, Director Brian Davis purchased 21,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$5.37 per share, for a total transaction of C$116,043.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 167,240 shares in the company, valued at C$898,480.18.

About Peyto Exploration & Development

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 834 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

Featured Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Peyto Exploration & Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peyto Exploration & Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.