AE Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in MP Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of MP Materials in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of MP Materials in the 4th quarter worth $25,093,000. American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of MP Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MP Materials during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Financial Lp Qvt sold 1,598,801 shares of MP Materials stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.77, for a total value of $53,991,509.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James H. Litinsky sold 4,603,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total transaction of $155,493,494.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,202,100 shares of company stock valued at $209,490,948 in the last ninety days.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen began coverage on MP Materials in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut MP Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Bank of America began coverage on MP Materials in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of MP Materials in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of MP Materials from $57.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.67.

NYSE:MP opened at $26.14 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.81. MP Materials Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.78 and a 52 week high of $51.77.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $60.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.51 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 189.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MP Materials Corp. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

