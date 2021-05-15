Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 1,084 Shares of Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its stake in shares of Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,284 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,084 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Fulton Financial were worth $1,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Fulton Financial by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,221 shares of the bank’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the period. RKL Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Fulton Financial by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,149 shares of the bank’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Fulton Financial by 3.9% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 42,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Fulton Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 62.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FULT opened at $17.77 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.82. Fulton Financial Co. has a one year low of $8.89 and a one year high of $18.41.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $262.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.22 million. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 18.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fulton Financial Co. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a positive change from Fulton Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.29%.

FULT has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Fulton Financial in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides banking and financial services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers secured consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial, financial, agricultural, and real estate loans.

