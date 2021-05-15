Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) by 35.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,431 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 12,136 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Cimarex Energy were worth $1,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Cimarex Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cimarex Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cimarex Energy in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Cimarex Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,389 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Cimarex Energy alerts:

In other news, CFO G Mark Burford sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.13, for a total value of $335,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 174,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,716,064.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Joseph R. Albi sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total transaction of $921,450.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,451 shares of company stock worth $1,683,447. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:XEC opened at $71.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.48, a PEG ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 2.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $64.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.37. Cimarex Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $22.39 and a 1-year high of $73.96.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $679.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $584.19 million. Cimarex Energy had a negative net margin of 104.14% and a positive return on equity of 7.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cimarex Energy Co. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.73%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on XEC. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Cimarex Energy from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Cimarex Energy from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Cimarex Energy from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James raised shares of Cimarex Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Cimarex Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.81.

Cimarex Energy Company Profile

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved reserves of 531.0 million barrels of oil equivalent; 1.36 trillion cubic feet of proved gas reserves; 144.1 million barrels (MMBbls) of proved oil reserves; and 159.8 MMBbls of natural gas liquids reserves primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

Featured Article: Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC).

Receive News & Ratings for Cimarex Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cimarex Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.