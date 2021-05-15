Jason Gesing Sells 40,000 Shares of eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) Stock

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) CEO Jason Gesing sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.64, for a total transaction of $1,065,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,263,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,301,051.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Jason Gesing also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 9th, Jason Gesing sold 40,000 shares of eXp World stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.07, for a total transaction of $1,642,800.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPI opened at $26.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.14 and a 1-year high of $90.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.13 and a beta of 3.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.55.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). eXp World had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 32.54%. The firm had revenue of $583.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $566.79 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 115.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of eXp World in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of eXp World by 426.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 790 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of eXp World in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of eXp World by 173.3% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 820 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of eXp World by 200.0% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 19.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EXPI has been the topic of a number of research reports. William Blair downgraded shares of eXp World from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet downgraded shares of eXp World from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of eXp World from $67.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of eXp World from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st.

eXp World Company Profile

eXp World Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services for residential homeowners and homebuyers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, South Africa, Portugal, France, Mexico, and India. The company facilitates buyers to search real-time property listings and sellers to list their properties through its various platforms; and provides buyers and sellers with access to a network of professionals, consumer-centric agents, and brokers.

