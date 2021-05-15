bpost SA/NV (OTCMKTS:BPOSY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of bpost SA/NV (OTCMKTS:BPOSY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $13.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “bpost SA engages in the management and provision of postal services. It operates its business through the Mail and Retail Solutions and Parcels and International segments. The Mail and Retail Solutions segment provides post offices, post points and electronic shop to business and residential customers. The Parcels and International segment handles, delivers, and manages mail, parcel, and e-commerce logistics. bpost SA is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium. “

BPOSY has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of bpost SA/NV in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of bpost SA/NV in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of bpost SA/NV in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. bpost SA/NV currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.00.

OTCMKTS:BPOSY opened at $12.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 1.24. bpost SA/NV has a 52-week low of $6.62 and a 52-week high of $12.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.57.

bpost SA/NV Company Profile

bpost SA/NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides mail and parcel services in Belgium, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Mail & Retail Solutions, and Parcels & Logistics segments. Its mail and parcels services include collection, transport, sorting, and distribution of addressed and non-addressed mail, printed documents, newspapers, and parcels, as well as e-commerce logistics, express delivery, proximity and convenience, document management, and related services.

