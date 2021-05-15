Aritzia (OTCMKTS:ATZAF) Price Target Raised to $40.00

Aritzia (OTCMKTS:ATZAF) had its target price raised by CIBC from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ATZAF. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Aritzia from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Aritzia from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Aritzia from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on Aritzia from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $36.08.

Shares of ATZAF opened at $24.70 on Wednesday. Aritzia has a 12-month low of $10.31 and a 12-month high of $26.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.64.

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparels and accessories for women. It offers sweatshirts, leggings, blouses, pants, dresses, T-shirts, bodysuits, shorts, skirts, jackets and coats, sweaters, and denims; and accessories, including bralettes and sports bras, hats, bags and pouches, shoes and sneakers, socks and tights, belts, scarves, iPhone cases, and head bands.

