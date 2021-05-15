Zacks Investment Research Lowers Cathay Pacific Airways (OTCMKTS:CPCAY) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cathay Pacific Airways (OTCMKTS:CPCAY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CATHAY PACIFIC AIRWAY’s principal activity is the operation of an international airline based and registered in Hong Kong. Other activities include airline catering, aircraft handling and engineering. The Group offers scheduled passenger and cargo services to 62 destinations around the world. It operates in Hong Kong, Mainland China, Japan, Korea, Taiwan, South East Asia, Middle East, Europe, Pacific and South Africa. “

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Cathay Pacific Airways from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.25.

CPCAY stock opened at $4.21 on Wednesday. Cathay Pacific Airways has a 1 year low of $3.25 and a 1 year high of $6.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.52. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.03.

Cathay Pacific Airways Company Profile

Cathay Pacific Airways Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a carrier of international passengers and air cargo. The company conducts airline operations principally to and from Hong Kong. It also provides property investment, travel reward program, travel tour operator, financial, aircraft leasing and acquisition facilitation, airline catering, information processing, aircraft ramp handling, laundry and dry cleaning, ground handling, aircraft engineering, cargo carriage, airport ground engineering support and equipment maintenance, and inventory technical management services.

