Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (TSE:SSL) Director Nolan Allan Watson Sells 95,000 Shares

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (TSE:SSL) Director Nolan Allan Watson sold 95,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.73, for a total transaction of C$924,758.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 915,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$8,908,091.55.
SSL stock opened at C$10.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 30.01 and a quick ratio of 29.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$9.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$9.08. Sandstorm Gold Ltd. has a one year low of C$7.57 and a one year high of C$14.22. The stock has a market cap of C$1.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.08.
Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$39.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$38.85 million. Research analysts anticipate that Sandstorm Gold Ltd. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Sandstorm Gold
Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.
Featured Story: Different Types of Derivatives
Receive News & Ratings for Sandstorm Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandstorm Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.