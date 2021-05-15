Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (TSE:SSL) Director Nolan Allan Watson Sells 95,000 Shares

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (TSE:SSL) Director Nolan Allan Watson sold 95,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.73, for a total transaction of C$924,758.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 915,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$8,908,091.55.

SSL stock opened at C$10.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 30.01 and a quick ratio of 29.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$9.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$9.08. Sandstorm Gold Ltd. has a one year low of C$7.57 and a one year high of C$14.22. The stock has a market cap of C$1.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.08.

Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$39.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$38.85 million. Research analysts anticipate that Sandstorm Gold Ltd. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$13.50 target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research note on Friday. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$14.25 to C$13.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$12.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold to C$11.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$12.42.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

