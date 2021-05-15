Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Acquires Shares of 40,700 Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 40,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,442,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPRO. Scout Investments Inc. increased its position in Open Lending by 13.7% in the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 60,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,138,000 after purchasing an additional 7,255 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Open Lending by 1,047.2% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 51,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,796,000 after buying an additional 46,915 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Open Lending by 139.2% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 24,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 14,536 shares in the last quarter. Apis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Open Lending in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,545,000. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Open Lending in the fourth quarter worth about $46,645,000. 33.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LPRO stock opened at $35.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.97, a current ratio of 11.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.22. Open Lending Co. has a one year low of $12.70 and a one year high of $43.00.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $44.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.91 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 152.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Open Lending Co. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Open Lending news, insider Ross M. Jessup sold 242,351 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.64, for a total transaction of $7,910,336.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,789,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,687,321.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Sagemount I. L.P. Bregal sold 5,305,840 shares of Open Lending stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $180,398,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,879,512 shares of company stock valued at $369,573,811 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Open Lending in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. William Blair started coverage on shares of Open Lending in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Open Lending from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Open Lending from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on Open Lending from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.62.

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to credit unions, regional banks, and captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers in the United States. It offers Lenders Protection Program (LPP), which is a Software as a Service platform that facilitates loan decision making and automated underwriting by third-party lenders and the issuance of credit default insurance through third-party insurance providers.

