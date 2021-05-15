Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Has $1.40 Million Position in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL trimmed its position in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) by 22.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 97,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 27,900 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL owned approximately 0.05% of Navient worth $1,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NAVI. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Navient by 197.0% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,707 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 4,449 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Navient by 1,747.9% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,373 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 6,974 shares during the last quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Navient in the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Navient by 143.4% during the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,168 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 3,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new position in Navient in the 4th quarter valued at about $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Stephen M. Hauber sold 13,285 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.97, for a total value of $225,446.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NAVI opened at $17.34 on Friday. Navient Co. has a 1 year low of $6.38 and a 1 year high of $17.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.94, a current ratio of 12.02 and a quick ratio of 12.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.05.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.88. Navient had a return on equity of 25.22% and a net margin of 9.65%. The firm had revenue of $210.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Navient Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on NAVI. Citigroup reaffirmed a “focus list” rating and issued a $19.00 target price (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Navient in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Navient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Navient from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Navient from $13.50 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Navient from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.19.

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through four segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing, and Other.

