CWM Advisors LLC Purchases 546 Shares of eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH)

CWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) by 18.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the quarter. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in eHealth were worth $261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of eHealth by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in eHealth by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of eHealth during the 4th quarter valued at $770,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of eHealth by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of eHealth in the fourth quarter worth $128,000.

EHTH opened at $62.77 on Friday. eHealth, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.84 and a fifty-two week high of $137.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $69.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.72, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of -0.31.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.54. The company had revenue of $134.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.75 million. eHealth had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 11.13%. As a group, research analysts expect that eHealth, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of eHealth from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of eHealth from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut eHealth from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of eHealth in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of eHealth in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. eHealth has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.23.

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its ecommerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

