Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL Acquires 15,600 Shares of Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH)

Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) by 18.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 99,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,600 shares during the quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL’s holdings in Community Health Systems were worth $1,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CYH. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 87.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,126,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457,675 shares during the period. Luminus Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Community Health Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,476,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Community Health Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,125,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 946.1% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,078,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,014,000 after purchasing an additional 975,437 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Community Health Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,434,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Community Health Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Truist upped their target price on shares of Community Health Systems from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Community Health Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Community Health Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $4.10 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Community Health Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.70.

Community Health Systems stock opened at $14.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.18 and a beta of 2.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.14 and its 200 day moving average is $9.64. Community Health Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.61 and a 52-week high of $15.30.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.53. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. Community Health Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.59) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Community Health Systems, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

