TD Securities Increases Superior Plus (OTCMKTS:SUUIF) Price Target to $17.00

Superior Plus (OTCMKTS:SUUIF) had its target price increased by stock analysts at TD Securities from $16.50 to $17.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 37.54% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Superior Plus from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Industrial Alliance Securities lowered Superior Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Canaccord Genuity lowered Superior Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Superior Plus from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Superior Plus from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Superior Plus has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.69.

Get Superior Plus alerts:

OTCMKTS:SUUIF opened at $12.36 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.84 and a 200-day moving average of $10.41. Superior Plus has a 52 week low of $5.80 and a 52 week high of $12.77.

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution and specialty chemicals businesses in Canada, the United States, and Chile. It operates through three segments: Canadian Propane Distribution, United States (U.S.) Propane Distribution, and Specialty Chemicals. The Canadian Propane Distribution segment engages in the propane and natural gas liquid marketing wholesale business in Canada and California.

Featured Article: What is operating income?

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.