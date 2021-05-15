CWM Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD)

CWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walker & Dunlop were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WD. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Walker & Dunlop by 135.5% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,610,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,229,000 after buying an additional 926,563 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,362,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,519,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $415,896,000 after acquiring an additional 352,168 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,016,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,575,000 after acquiring an additional 158,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 1,418.2% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 92,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,544,000 after acquiring an additional 86,737 shares during the last quarter. 77.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walker & Dunlop alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WD. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Walker & Dunlop from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $98.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $70.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Walker & Dunlop presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.00.

NYSE:WD opened at $101.60 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $106.79 and a 200 day moving average of $93.55. Walker & Dunlop, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.13 and a 52 week high of $114.77. The company has a quick ratio of 187.94, a current ratio of 187.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.27.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.15). Walker & Dunlop had a net margin of 21.64% and a return on equity of 18.98%. The firm had revenue of $224.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Walker & Dunlop, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. Walker & Dunlop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.70%.

In other news, Director Michael J. Warren sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.47, for a total value of $202,940.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,662.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William M. Walker sold 66,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.92, for a total transaction of $6,731,263.08. Insiders sold a total of 97,136 shares of company stock valued at $9,959,020 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.72% of the company’s stock.

Walker & Dunlop Company Profile

Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. The company offers first mortgage, second trust, supplemental, construction, mezzanine, preferred equity, small-balance, and bridge/interim loans.

Featured Story: How Buying a Call Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walker & Dunlop, Inc. (NYSE:WD).

Receive News & Ratings for Walker & Dunlop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walker & Dunlop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.