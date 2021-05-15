Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Key Financial Inc’s 10th Largest Position

Key Financial Inc cut its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 936 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 12 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises 1.9% of Key Financial Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $4,600.00 price objective (up from $4,400.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,720.00 target price on the stock. Truist raised their target price on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,000.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,161.32.

In related news, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total transaction of $3,319,779.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,730,441.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,506.80, for a total value of $974,890.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,116,983.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 128,495 shares of company stock valued at $440,950,967 over the last three months. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,222.90 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,330.00 and a twelve month high of $3,554.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3,286.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3,203.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 trillion, a PE ratio of 94.37, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The firm had revenue of $108.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.23 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

