CWM Advisors LLC Invests $318,000 in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA)

CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 8,576 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of PRA Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PRA Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in shares of PRA Group by 32.9% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PRA Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. raised its position in shares of PRA Group by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 4,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter.

In other PRA Group news, EVP Steven C. Roberts sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $370,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,546 shares in the company, valued at $1,611,202. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ PRAA opened at $38.30 on Friday. PRA Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.70 and a 1-year high of $47.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.55 and a 200-day moving average of $37.72. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.51.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.52. PRA Group had a net margin of 13.85% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The company had revenue of $289.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that PRA Group, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

PRA Group Profile

PRA Group, Inc, a services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas, Australia, and Europe. It is involved in the purchase of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit originators, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

