CWM Advisors LLC Has $321,000 Holdings in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK)

CWM Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,776 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 378 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Patrick Industries were worth $321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $166,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,650 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Patrick Industries alerts:

In related news, CEO Andy L. Nemeth sold 24,789 shares of Patrick Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.78, for a total transaction of $2,076,822.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 266,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,352,168.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Andy L. Nemeth sold 2,000 shares of Patrick Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.35, for a total transaction of $196,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 252,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,880,976.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 179,987 shares of company stock valued at $15,651,143 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Patrick Industries from $88.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Patrick Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.17.

PATK stock opened at $92.63 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $89.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.08, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 2.41. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.85 and a 52-week high of $98.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.10.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.72. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 15.75%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. Patrick Industries’s payout ratio is currently 29.09%.

About Patrick Industries

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes components, building products, and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet product; cabinet door, fiberglass bath fixture, and tile system; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication aluminum product; RV painting; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panel; fiberglass and plastic component; softwoods lumber; custom cabinet; polymer-based flooring product; marine hardware; air handling; and electrical system and component, including instrument and dash panel, and other product.

Recommended Story: Stocks at 52 Week High

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PATK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK).

Receive News & Ratings for Patrick Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patrick Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.