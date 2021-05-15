Trilogy International Partners (OTCMKTS:TLLYF) Price Target Raised to $4.50 at Scotiabank

Trilogy International Partners (OTCMKTS:TLLYF) had its target price raised by research analysts at Scotiabank from $3.40 to $4.50 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 233.33% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Trilogy International Partners from $2.25 to $2.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

OTCMKTS:TLLYF opened at $1.35 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.16. Trilogy International Partners has a 1-year low of $0.66 and a 1-year high of $1.48.

TIP Inc is the parent of Trilogy International Partners LLC ("Trilogy LLC"), an international wireless and fixed broadband telecommunications operator formed by wireless industry veterans John Stanton, Theresa Gillespie and Brad Horwitz. Trilogy LLC's founders have successfully bought, built, launched and operated communications businesses in 15 international markets and the United States.

