Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Price Target Lowered to $95.00 at DA Davidson

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at DA Davidson from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. DA Davidson’s price target indicates a potential upside of 35.62% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on LITE. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Lumentum from $126.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Lumentum from $123.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Friday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Lumentum from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Lumentum from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lumentum presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.06.

Get Lumentum alerts:

LITE stock opened at $70.05 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.66, a current ratio of 7.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Lumentum has a twelve month low of $65.67 and a twelve month high of $112.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.20 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.49.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40. The business had revenue of $419.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.02 million. Lumentum had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 21.41%. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lumentum will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 9,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.39, for a total transaction of $921,012.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Wajid Ali sold 6,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.35, for a total transaction of $604,908.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 86,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,036,594.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 19.6% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter. Capula Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Lumentum during the first quarter valued at about $457,000. Indus Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 95.6% during the first quarter. Indus Capital Partners LLC now owns 151,241 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,816,000 after acquiring an additional 73,920 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 41.1% during the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,965 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 2,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mark Stevens acquired a new position in shares of Lumentum during the first quarter valued at about $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

Further Reading: Dividend Yield

Receive News & Ratings for Lumentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.