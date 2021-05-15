Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) PT Lowered to $245.00

Boyd Group Services (OTCMKTS:BYDGF) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Scotiabank from $255.00 to $245.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 38.55% from the stock’s current price.

BYDGF has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Securities decreased their target price on Boyd Group Services from $260.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James lowered Boyd Group Services from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Boyd Group Services from $254.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. CIBC increased their target price on Boyd Group Services from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Desjardins upped their price target on Boyd Group Services from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $248.67.

BYDGF opened at $176.83 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $181.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $173.83. Boyd Group Services has a 12-month low of $140.93 and a 12-month high of $194.80.

Boyd Group Services Inc operates non-franchised collision repair centers in the United States and Canada. The company operates its locations under the Boyd Autobody & Glass and Assured Automotive names in Canada; and Gerber Collision & Glass name in the United States. It also operates as a retail auto glass operator under the Gerber Collision & Glass, Glass America, Auto Glass Service, Auto Glass Authority, and Autoglassonly.com names in the United States.

