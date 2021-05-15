BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Trims Stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp decreased its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 2.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 35,840 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,034 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $2,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of XRAY. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 203.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 91,083 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,517,000 after buying an additional 61,111 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 184,628 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,157,000 after buying an additional 52,645 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,420 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $233,000. Institutional investors own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ XRAY opened at $67.83 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $65.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -294.91, a PEG ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.38. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.14 and a 1-year high of $69.54.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.17. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 7.13% and a negative net margin of 1.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $944.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is 16.33%.

In other DENTSPLY SIRONA news, Director Gregory T. Lucier purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $58.95 per share, with a total value of $294,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 13,850 shares in the company, valued at $816,457.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Eric Brandt sold 7,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.21, for a total transaction of $480,396.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,410,260.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on XRAY. Piper Sandler upped their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.90.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells various dental products and technologies primarily for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression and restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

