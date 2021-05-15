Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Stock Holdings Decreased by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lowered its stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 299 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $1,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNA. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. First Command Bank bought a new stake in shares of Snap-on during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Snap-on by 219.5% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 91.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Snap-on from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $239.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Sunday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.83.

SNA opened at $255.19 on Friday. Snap-on Incorporated has a one year low of $121.14 and a one year high of $259.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $237.65 and its 200-day moving average is $196.77. The company has a market capitalization of $13.80 billion, a PE ratio of 23.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.29.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.49. Snap-on had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 16.95%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $929.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 10.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $1.23 dividend. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.13%.

In other news, VP Iain Boyd sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.04, for a total transaction of $2,490,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.12, for a total value of $5,835,606.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,553 shares of company stock worth $20,602,096 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

