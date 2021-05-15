Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Takes $64,000 Position in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 1,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Assured Guaranty by 2.9% during the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 24,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Assured Guaranty by 26.8% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 2,143 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Assured Guaranty by 58.0% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 72,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,071,000 after acquiring an additional 26,657 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty by 1.6% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Assured Guaranty by 1.8% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 33,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 91.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Assured Guaranty stock opened at $47.25 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.09. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a 12 month low of $18.45 and a 12 month high of $52.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.05). Assured Guaranty had a net margin of 34.01% and a return on equity of 4.42%. The business had revenue of $179.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Assured Guaranty from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

In other Assured Guaranty news, CEO Dominic Frederico sold 118,000 shares of Assured Guaranty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.24, for a total value of $5,220,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 166,413 shares of company stock valued at $7,365,849 over the last ninety days. 3.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Assured Guaranty

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Insurance and Asset Management. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

