Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Buys Shares of 2,879 The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,879 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Dearborn Partners LLC raised its position in shares of The Williams Companies by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 24,193 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Williams Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $216,000. Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,315 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after buying an additional 2,819 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 1,121,298 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,564,000 after buying an additional 81,227 shares during the period. Finally, Wright Investors Service Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Williams Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $760,000. Institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WMB opened at $25.88 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $17.48 and a one year high of $25.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.44 billion, a PE ratio of 235.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.72.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. The Williams Companies had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.43) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.34%. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 165.66%.

In other news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 15,000 shares of The Williams Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 165,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,968,112. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WMB. Scotiabank raised shares of The Williams Companies from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of The Williams Companies from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The Williams Companies from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of The Williams Companies from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of The Williams Companies from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Williams Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.10.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

