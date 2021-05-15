Nomad Royalty (TSE:NSR) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James restated their outperform rating on shares of Nomad Royalty (TSE:NSR) in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a C$1.70 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Nomad Royalty’s FY2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on NSR. CIBC initiated coverage on shares of Nomad Royalty in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a neutral rating and a C$1.25 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a neutral rating and issued a C$1.25 target price on shares of Nomad Royalty in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of NSR opened at C$1.08 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.02. Nomad Royalty has a 12 month low of C$0.93 and a 12 month high of C$1.89. The firm has a market cap of C$611.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00. The company has a current ratio of 9.44, a quick ratio of 9.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31.

Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. operates as a gold and silver royalty company that purchases rights to the gold or silver produced from a mine. It owns a portfolio of 10 royalty, stream, and gold loan assets. The company is based in Montreal, Canada.

