CWM Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA)

CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Heska Co. (NASDAQ:HSKA) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 1,792 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Heska by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,977 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Heska by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,189 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $610,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in Heska by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 2,251 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Heska by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,533 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in Heska by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 1,850 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.11% of the company’s stock.

HSKA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Alliance Global Partners increased their price objective on Heska from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Heska from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Heska from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Heska in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Heska from $145.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.20.

Shares of NASDAQ HSKA opened at $192.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 4.96. Heska Co. has a 52 week low of $69.66 and a 52 week high of $217.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.67 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $179.92 and its 200 day moving average is $162.54.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The medical research company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.35. The business had revenue of $60.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.45 million. Heska had a negative return on equity of 2.29% and a negative net margin of 11.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 97.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Heska Co. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Heska Corporation manufactures, sells, and markets veterinary diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland. The company offers Element DC and Element DC5x veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and scil Vet abc Plus +TM veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; Element COAG veterinary analyzers; and IV infusion pumps.

