CWM Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO)

CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,032 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 6,400.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 455 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Winnebago Industries in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in Winnebago Industries in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 1,261.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 817 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Winnebago Industries in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. 87.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WGO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $82.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $73.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.13.

NYSE WGO opened at $76.39 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $78.47 and a 200 day moving average of $67.64. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 48.04 and a beta of 2.13. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.33 and a 1 year high of $87.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The construction company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $839.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $798.28 million. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The company’s revenue was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.95%.

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

