TD Securities Lowers TransAlta Renewables (OTCMKTS:TRSWF) Price Target to $20.00

TransAlta Renewables (OTCMKTS:TRSWF) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at TD Securities from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 28.96% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on TRSWF. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of TransAlta Renewables from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on TransAlta Renewables from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of TransAlta Renewables from $19.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on TransAlta Renewables from $21.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on TransAlta Renewables from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS TRSWF opened at $15.51 on Thursday. TransAlta Renewables has a one year low of $9.80 and a one year high of $19.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.61.

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. As of March 3, 2021, it owned and operated 23 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, 7 natural gas generation facilities, 1 solar facility, 1 natural gas pipeline, and 1 battery storage comprising an ownership interest of 2,537 megawatts of generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, QuÃ©bec, and New Brunswick; and the States of Wyoming, Massachusetts, and Minnesota, as well as the State of Western Australia.

