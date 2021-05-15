Whitehaven Coal (OTCMKTS:WHITF) Upgraded to Outperform by Credit Suisse Group

Whitehaven Coal (OTCMKTS:WHITF) was upgraded by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Whitehaven Coal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:WHITF opened at $0.90 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.14. Whitehaven Coal has a one year low of $0.63 and a one year high of $1.46.

Whitehaven Coal Limited develops and operates coal mines in New South Wales and Queensland. The company operates in two segments, Open Cut Operations and Underground Operations. The company operates four mines in North West New South Wales; three open cut mines at Maules Creek, Tarrawonga, Werris Creek, and Sunnyside; and one underground mine at Narrabri.

