Keyera (TSE:KEY) PT Set at C$29.00 by Tudor Pickering & Holt

Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$29.00 target price on Keyera (TSE:KEY) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank upgraded Keyera from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$24.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Stifel Firstegy cut Keyera from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Keyera from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. National Bank Financial reissued an outperform rating and set a C$28.00 price objective (down from C$29.00) on shares of Keyera in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Keyera to C$29.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$30.65.

KEY opened at C$30.64 on Wednesday. Keyera has a 12 month low of C$18.04 and a 12 month high of C$30.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.32, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of C$6.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 109.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$26.90 and its 200 day moving average price is C$24.62.

Keyera (TSE:KEY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.27 by C($0.17). The firm had revenue of C$804.79 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Keyera will post 1.7600001 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 21st. Keyera’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 685.71%.

Keyera Company Profile

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. It operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The company's Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

