Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 8,600 Shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB cut its position in Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) by 48.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,600 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Mr. Cooper Group were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Mr. Cooper Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $111,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Mr. Cooper Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in Mr. Cooper Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $217,000. 6 Meridian bought a new position in Mr. Cooper Group in the first quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Mr. Cooper Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.40% of the company’s stock.

COOP has been the subject of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $38.00 target price (down from $39.00) on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Wedbush raised their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $34.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mr. Cooper Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.00 price objective (down from $44.00) on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.56.

NASDAQ COOP opened at $33.68 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.17. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a one year low of $8.45 and a one year high of $37.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.76 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.76 by ($0.13). Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 32.79% and a net margin of 8.17%. The business had revenue of $872.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $851.91 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 8.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Mr. Cooper Group news, major shareholder Wand Investors Corp Kkr sold 3,700,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $119,325,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Servicing, Originations, and Xome. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

