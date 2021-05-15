Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 343 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WDAY. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Workday in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Workday in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Workday in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in Workday in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in Workday in the first quarter worth $35,000. 67.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WDAY. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Workday in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Workday from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. OTR Global raised shares of Workday to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Workday from $251.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Workday from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $270.78.

Workday stock opened at $228.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $249.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $240.35. Workday, Inc. has a 12 month low of $149.84 and a 12 month high of $282.77. The company has a market capitalization of $55.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -122.34 and a beta of 1.59.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The software maker reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.18. Workday had a negative return on equity of 10.56% and a negative net margin of 10.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Richard Harry Sauer sold 5,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.83, for a total transaction of $1,489,741.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 12,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.83, for a total value of $3,155,839.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 444,255 shares of company stock valued at $113,608,400 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human resources. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

