3,933 Shares in Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) Purchased by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,933 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BCOV. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Brightcove by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,808,731 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,681,000 after acquiring an additional 197,597 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Brightcove in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,385,000. Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new stake in Brightcove in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,324,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Brightcove in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,681,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Brightcove by 280.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 107,608 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,980,000 after acquiring an additional 79,337 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

BCOV stock opened at $13.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $18.72 and its 200 day moving average is $18.14. The stock has a market cap of $553.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 0.91. Brightcove Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.43 and a 1-year high of $25.26.

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The software maker reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $54.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.46 million. Brightcove had a negative net margin of 7.61% and a negative return on equity of 0.21%. Brightcove’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Brightcove Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider David Plotkin sold 27,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.67, for a total value of $558,648.09. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 134,834 shares in the company, valued at $2,787,018.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Tsedal Neeley acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.11 per share, for a total transaction of $44,220.00. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BCOV. Zacks Investment Research cut Brightcove from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on Brightcove from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Brightcove in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Brightcove in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.20.

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based services for video. Its flagship product includes Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. The company also offers Brightcove Live, a solution for live streaming; Brightcove Beacon, an application that enables companies to launch over-the-top video experiences on mobile, web, and smart and connected TVs; Brightcove Player, a video player technology with a cloud-based service for creating and managing video player experiences; and Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding service.

