Meeder Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY) by 58.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,065 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,496 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Extended Stay America were worth $80,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Long Pond Capital LP increased its position in Extended Stay America by 126.4% in the fourth quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 3,591,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,183,000 after buying an additional 2,004,639 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Extended Stay America by 247.4% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 38,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 27,217 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Extended Stay America during the first quarter worth about $101,000. GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Extended Stay America by 125.9% during the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 44,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 25,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hill Winds Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Extended Stay America during the fourth quarter worth about $666,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on STAY. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $19.50 target price on shares of Extended Stay America in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $19.50 target price (up previously from $17.50) on shares of Extended Stay America in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Extended Stay America from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Extended Stay America from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $15.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.85.

NYSE:STAY opened at $19.63 on Friday. Extended Stay America, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.45 and a 1 year high of $20.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.01.

Extended Stay America (NYSE:STAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $257.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.40 million. Extended Stay America’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. This is an increase from Extended Stay America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th.

Extended Stay America Company Profile

Extended Stay America, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, develops, and manages hotels in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company had a network of 646 hotels. It serves customers in the mid-priced extended stay segment. The company also licenses Extended Stay America brand to third-party franchisees.

