Meeder Asset Management Inc. Raises Stake in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 151.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Graco were worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GGG. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Graco during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Graco by 147.3% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Graco during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Graco during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Graco during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 84.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GGG stock opened at $77.07 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $75.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.13. Graco Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.32 and a 52 week high of $79.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.06 billion, a PE ratio of 44.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $454.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.13 million. Graco had a net margin of 18.88% and a return on equity of 29.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Graco Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Monday, April 19th were issued a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 16th. Graco’s payout ratio is 39.47%.

In other Graco news, insider Christian E. Rothe sold 59,340 shares of Graco stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $4,153,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 51,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,620,960. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sant R. William Van sold 13,938 shares of Graco stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total transaction of $976,217.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $976,217.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 130,929 shares of company stock worth $9,466,999. 4.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on GGG shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Graco from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Graco from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Graco from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.00.

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes, and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems, and applicators.

