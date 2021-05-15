Meeder Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL) by 22.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,077 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in TFS Financial were worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TFS Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of TFS Financial by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,771 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of TFS Financial by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,397 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of TFS Financial by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 6,460 shares of the bank’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of TFS Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $186,000. 9.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TFS Financial alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

NASDAQ:TFSL opened at $22.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of 73.37 and a beta of 0.47. TFS Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $13.32 and a twelve month high of $22.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.77.

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. TFS Financial had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 4.97%. As a group, analysts expect that TFS Financial Co. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 8th. TFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 373.33%.

In other TFS Financial news, Director William C. Mulligan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.80, for a total transaction of $416,000.00. Also, CFO Paul J. Huml sold 2,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.76, for a total transaction of $44,426.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 103,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,156,465.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

About TFS Financial

TFS Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides retail consumer banking services in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, money market, checking, individual retirement, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides residential real estate mortgage loans, residential construction loans, and home equity loans and lines of credit, as well as purchase mortgages and first mortgage refinance loans.

Featured Article: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL).

Receive News & Ratings for TFS Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFS Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.