6,696 Shares in Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) Bought by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 6,696 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 750,688 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $9,429,000 after purchasing an additional 9,521 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,509,766 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $18,963,000 after acquiring an additional 117,144 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth $146,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 258.5% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 174,484 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,192,000 after acquiring an additional 125,811 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth $180,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MOD opened at $16.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Modine Manufacturing has a 52 week low of $3.47 and a 52 week high of $17.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $853.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -150.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 2.82.

Several research firms have recently commented on MOD. Colliers Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a research note on Sunday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Modine Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th.

Modine Manufacturing

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Vehicular Thermal Solutions, Commercial and Industrial Solutions, and Building HVAC Systems segments.

