LSV Asset Management Sells 103,300 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

LSV Asset Management lessened its holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 53.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,232 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 103,300 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in LKQ were worth $3,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LKQ. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in LKQ in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in LKQ in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in LKQ in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in LKQ in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in LKQ in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert M. Hanser sold 1,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.62, for a total transaction of $67,387.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,537 shares in the company, valued at $901,268.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:LKQ opened at $50.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.31 billion, a PE ratio of 25.86 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. LKQ Co. has a twelve month low of $22.97 and a twelve month high of $50.78.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.31. LKQ had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 5.12%. On average, analysts anticipate that LKQ Co. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on LKQ shares. Truist upped their price objective on LKQ from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist Securities increased their target price on LKQ from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their target price on LKQ from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

LKQ Profile

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

