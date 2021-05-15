LSV Asset Management Sells 2,152 Shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CORR)

LSV Asset Management cut its stake in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CORR) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 503,216 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,152 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned about 3.69% of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust worth $3,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CORR. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust during the first quarter worth $326,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust during the first quarter worth $74,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 36.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,253 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 2,203 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 85,296 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 9,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RDA Financial Network acquired a new position in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust during the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Institutional investors own 48.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CORR opened at $5.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $74.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.27. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.56 and a twelve month high of $17.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.03. The company has a quick ratio of 24.26, a current ratio of 24.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The asset manager reported ($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.67). Research analysts expect that CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust’s payout ratio is currently 5.22%.

CORR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson upgraded shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $4.50 to $9.50 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Profile

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc (NYSE: CORR, CORRPrA), is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns critical energy assets, such as pipelines, storage terminals, and transmission and distribution assets. We receive long-term contracted revenue from customers and operators of our assets, including triple-net participating leases and from long term customer contracts.

