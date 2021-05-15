LSV Asset Management Purchases 900 Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 0.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 207,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $4,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPW. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 105.6% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

MPW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $23.00 price target (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a report on Monday, May 10th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Truist cut shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Medical Properties Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.90.

Shares of MPW opened at $20.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.56. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.75 and a 12-month high of $22.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.07.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $362.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.16 million. Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 6.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a positive change from Medical Properties Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 17th. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is currently 86.15%.

In related news, CFO R Steven Hamner sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.49, for a total value of $5,622,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,792,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,317,553.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO James Kevin Hanna sold 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.32, for a total transaction of $703,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 69,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,485,556.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 993,000 shares of company stock valued at $21,385,160 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

About Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

