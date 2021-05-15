IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) SVP Sells $2,470,380.00 in Stock

IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) SVP Denise R. Cade sold 10,835 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total transaction of $2,470,380.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,483,604. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE:IEX opened at $224.36 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $219.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $200.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $17.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.08. IDEX Co. has a twelve month low of $145.85 and a twelve month high of $235.76.

Get IDEX alerts:

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.10. IDEX had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 17.21%. The company had revenue of $652.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $634.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that IDEX Co. will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is an increase from IDEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 21st. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.48%.

IEX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of IDEX from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on IDEX from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on IDEX from $232.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on IDEX from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.44.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IDEX by 0.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,506,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in IDEX by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 4,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $936,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp raised its stake in IDEX by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 1,975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC raised its stake in IDEX by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 1,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in IDEX by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 7,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.59% of the company’s stock.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

Featured Article: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.