IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) SVP Sells $2,470,380.00 in Stock

IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) SVP Denise R. Cade sold 10,835 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total transaction of $2,470,380.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,483,604. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
NYSE:IEX opened at $224.36 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $219.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $200.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $17.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.08. IDEX Co. has a twelve month low of $145.85 and a twelve month high of $235.76.
IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.10. IDEX had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 17.21%. The company had revenue of $652.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $634.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that IDEX Co. will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.
IEX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of IDEX from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on IDEX from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on IDEX from $232.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on IDEX from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $199.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.44.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IDEX by 0.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,506,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in IDEX by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 4,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $936,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp raised its stake in IDEX by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 1,975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC raised its stake in IDEX by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 1,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in IDEX by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 7,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.59% of the company’s stock.
IDEX Company Profile
IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.
