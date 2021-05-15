LSV Asset Management Trims Stake in MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG)

LSV Asset Management trimmed its holdings in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 97,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in MidWestOne Financial Group were worth $3,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in MidWestOne Financial Group by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV purchased a new position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $221,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 300.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 8,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth about $335,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.87% of the company’s stock.

In other MidWestOne Financial Group news, COO Len D. Devaisher purchased 1,485 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.25 per share, with a total value of $46,406.25. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,343.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kurt R. Weise sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.77, for a total value of $61,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 1,809 shares of company stock valued at $56,898 in the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MOFG shares. Zacks Investment Research cut MidWestOne Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 2nd. TheStreet raised MidWestOne Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th.

NASDAQ MOFG opened at $31.52 on Friday. MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.92 and a 1-year high of $33.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $30.81 and a 200-day moving average of $27.28. The firm has a market cap of $503.66 million, a PE ratio of 150.10 and a beta of 1.05.

MidWestOne Financial Group (NASDAQ:MOFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.54. MidWestOne Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 1.45%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. MidWestOne Financial Group’s payout ratio is 26.47%.

MidWestOne Financial Group Profile

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MidWestOne Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, governmental units, and institutional customers. It offers deposit products, such as noninterest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit accounts, interest checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and time deposits.

