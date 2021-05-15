Raymond James Weighs in on TransAlta Renewables Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (TSE:RNW)

TransAlta Renewables Inc. (TSE:RNW) – Equities researchers at Raymond James increased their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of TransAlta Renewables in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.14. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for TransAlta Renewables’ FY2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on TransAlta Renewables from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of TransAlta Renewables in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. CIBC restated a “neutral” rating and set a C$20.00 price objective on shares of TransAlta Renewables in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, CSFB lifted their price target on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$19.50 to C$21.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$20.67.

TransAlta Renewables stock opened at C$18.72 on Friday. TransAlta Renewables has a 52 week low of C$13.60 and a 52 week high of C$24.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.48, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 54.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$19.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$19.82.

TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.26 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$128.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$125.20 million.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st will be paid a $0.0783 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.02%. TransAlta Renewables’s dividend payout ratio is 271.66%.

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. As of March 3, 2021, it owned and operated 23 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, 7 natural gas generation facilities, 1 solar facility, 1 natural gas pipeline, and 1 battery storage comprising an ownership interest of 2,537 megawatts of generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, QuÃ©bec, and New Brunswick; and the States of Wyoming, Massachusetts, and Minnesota, as well as the State of Western Australia.

