Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ZYNE)

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Tsai forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.24) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.25) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.25) EPS.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.05.

ZYNE has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Roth Capital lowered their price target on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $7.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

NASDAQ ZYNE opened at $4.46 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.24. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $3.12 and a 1 year high of $9.00. The company has a market capitalization of $183.98 million, a PE ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 2.83.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 128.7% in the fourth quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 72,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 40,617 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 405,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 18,793 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 130.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 13,288 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 103.6% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,814,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,987,000 after buying an additional 923,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 229,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after buying an additional 16,919 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.99% of the company’s stock.

About Zynerba Pharmaceuticals

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies for rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric disorders. It improves the lives of patients and their families living with severe, chronic health conditions, including Fragile X syndrome, autism spectrum disorder, 22q11.2 deletion syndrome, and a heterogeneous group of rare and ultra-rare epilepsies known as developmental and epileptic encephalopathies.

