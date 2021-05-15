Telsey Advisory Group Increases Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Price Target to $135.00

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) had its price objective upped by Telsey Advisory Group from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Floor & Decor from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Floor & Decor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Floor & Decor from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the company from $80.00 to $124.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $107.00 to $136.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $105.95.

NYSE FND opened at $104.59 on Tuesday. Floor & Decor has a one year low of $42.27 and a one year high of $116.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.77, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.90.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.15. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 16.23%. The company had revenue of $782.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $749.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Floor & Decor will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Floor & Decor news, CFO Trevor Lang sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.50, for a total value of $801,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 176,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,240,623. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Victor Christopherson sold 5,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.16, for a total transaction of $664,996.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,749 shares in the company, valued at $6,028,487.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 412,871 shares of company stock worth $42,192,935. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 24,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 382.0% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

