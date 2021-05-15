Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) Trading Down 6%

Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLSE) shares dropped 6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $17.88 and last traded at $17.89. Approximately 1,420 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 131,337 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.03.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PLSE shares. Maxim Group initiated coverage on Pulse Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Pulse Biosciences from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Pulse Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

The stock has a market cap of $461.73 million, a PE ratio of -7.69 and a beta of 1.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.47.

Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.19). As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pulse Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 523.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 26,729 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Pulse Biosciences by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 2,406 shares during the period. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Pulse Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $276,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pulse Biosciences by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,071,000 after acquiring an additional 18,503 shares during the period. Finally, Bender Robert & Associates bought a new position in shares of Pulse Biosciences in the first quarter worth about $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.42% of the company’s stock.

Pulse Biosciences, Inc operates as a novel bioelectric medicine company. It offers CellFX System, a tunable, software-enabled, and console-based platform that delivers nano second duration pulses of electrical energy to non-thermally clear targeted cells while sparing adjacent non-cellular tissue primarily for dermatology applications by using its Nano-Pulse Stimulation technology.

